John F. Polito, 79, of Shelby, NC passed away peacefully on Friday, December 24, 2021 at the Levine & Dickson Hospice House in Huntersville. He was born on July 15, 1942 in Punxsutawney, PA to the late Joseph Polito and Virginia (Mennetti) Polito of Walston, PA. John graduated from Punxsutawney Area High School in 1960. He worked for PPG Industries […]

Read the full story here: https://www.explorejeffersonpa.com/john-f-polito/