REYNOLDSVILLE BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – A Reynoldsville man accused of selling amphetamines waived his hearing in court on Wednesday.

Court documents indicate the following charges against the 29-year-old Timothy James Weaver were waived for court on Wednesday, December 29:

– Manufacture, Delivery, or Possession With Intent to Manufacture or Deliver, Felony

– Criminal Use Of Communication Facility, Felony 3

The charges were transferred to the Jefferson County Court of Common Pleas.

The charges stem from an undercover operation that took place late last year.

Details of the case:

The complaint notes the agent had received text messages between the C.I. and Weaver prior to this and then set up a controlled purchase.

Task force agents then observed at a location in Reynoldsville Borough as Weaver exchanged a folded ziplock baggie for $450.00 in prerecorded official funds, according to the complaint.

The ziplock baggie was later found to contain 0.661 of an ounce of a substance that tested positive as methamphetamine, the complaint indicates.

The charges were filed against Weaver through Magisterial District Judge David B. Inzana’s office on September 23.