Clifford “Buck” Swatsworth, 86, of DuBois, PA, passed away Wednesday, December 29, 2021, while a patient at Penn Highlands DuBois. Buck was born on November 27, 1935, in Curwensville, PA, to the late Blake and Lyda (Middleton) Swatsworth. He married Phyllis Jean Sanford on November 22, 1959, in Clearfield, PA. She preceded him in death on November 15, 2005. Buck […]

