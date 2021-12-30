As the Clearfield County grew in the 1800’s, many stores started to open. One such store was Fox’s Grocery and Variety Store in Curwensville.

Started in 1898 by Warren Fox on the corner of Susquehanna Avenue and Ann Street, you could buy groceries, confections, fruits and stationery.

Warren ran the store until he died in 1920 when his son, Vern, and daughter, Pearl, took over. They ran it until the Great Depression hit.

Vern would give many goods to customers on credit. His good heart would eventually lead to the store closing. The store was then taken over by their brother, John, under Fox’s Fairlawn Store.

The store moved two doors down on Susquehanna Avenue at some point, leaving the old store as a warehouse as mentioned in the book Around Curwensville by Julie Rae Rickard.

He ran the store until the mid-1900’s. These small stores always seem to hold the fondest of memories for local residents.

The first picture is of the original store. Pictured, from left to right, are George Rapp, agent for Grand Union Tea Co., John G. Fox, Warren Fox and Pearl Fox.

The second picture is of Fox’s Fairlawn Store after John Fox took over.