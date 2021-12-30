HARRISBURG, Pa. – The Pennsylvania State Police investigated 488 motor vehicle crashes, which killed six people and injured 90 others, during the Christmas holiday weekend from December 24 to December 26, 2021. Alcohol was a factor in 8% of the crashes, including one fatal crash, and resulted in 181 DUI arrests. State Troopers also arrested 158 individuals on criminal charges […]

