Robert Michael George, 53, of Big Run, (formerly of Hamburg, New York), passed away unexpectedly on Monday, December 27, 2021. He was born in North Tonawanda, New York on October 18, 1968, a son of Robert Alan George and Nancy Mae (Krebs) George. His parents survive and reside in Big Run. Robert worked at Sensus Metering Systems in Dubois. He […]

Read the full story here: https://www.explorejeffersonpa.com/robert-michael-george/