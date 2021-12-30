PHILIPSBURG – The Mounties of Philipsburg-Osceola (4-2) defended their home floor Wednesday evening as they secured a 74-35 win over visiting Curwensville (2-4) in the second day of the Philipsburg-Osceola Christmas Tournament.



A slow start for the Golden Tide would once again prove to be a factor in this one as the Mounties got out to a 17-2 lead in the opening quarter. Philipsburg-Osceola would not take their foot off of the gas in the second quarter as they added 27 more points in the period to take a 44-17 lead into the halftime break.



Jacob DeSimone had the hot hand in the first-half as well as throughout the game as he scored a game high 23 points, with 17 of those coming in the first-half. The Mounties also had three other players score in double-figures as Jeremy Whitehead added 12 points, while teammates Tristian Doyle and Nick Johnson each added 11.



Coming out of the halftime break, Curwensville showed some fight as Chandler English led the way in the quarter with six of his eight points in the ball game, but Curwnesville’s offense was unable to match the home team as the Mounties combined to score 148 points in the two games of the tournament.



Ty Terry remained consistent in the scoring column as he once again scored in double-figures for Curwensville with 10 points, including two trey balls.



Terry and English were joined in the scoring column by Parker Wood who added six points all in the second quarter. Danny McGarry chipped in with four points in the game with all of his points coming in the second quarter as well.



Rounding out the scoring was Ayden Sutika and Ty Cotton who each added a two-point bucket and Braden Holland who connected on one of his two foul shots in this one.



The win makes it three straight victories for the Mounties and two wins in as many days.



The Golden Tide will look to snap a two game skid next week as they hit the road on Monday, January 3 for a game against Bellwood-Antis. Junior-varsity will begin at 6:00 p.m. with the varsity contest slated for 7:30 p.m.

CURWENSVILLE – 35

Andrew Wassil 0 0-0 0, Ty Terry 1 0-0 10, Connor Luzier 0 0-0 0, Tyler Lee 5 0-0 0, Danny Mcgarry 3 2-2 4, Grant Swanson 2 0-0 2, Davis Fleming 0 0-0 0, Chandler English 2 2-2 8, Braeden Holland 1 1-2 1, Tory Condon 1 0-0 0 Parker Wood 3 4-6 6, Ayden Sutika 0 0-0 2, Carson Spencer 0 0-0 0 TOTALS 17 9-12 35

PHILIPSBURG-OSCEOLA – 74

Oliver Harpster 3 0-0 7, Nick Johnson 1 1-3 11, Tristian Doyle 3 1-2 11, Jacob DeSimone 2 4-4 23, Jeremy Whitehead 2 0-3 12, Parker Matson 3 0-0 2, Colby Hahn 0 0-0 2, Dawson Snyder 1 0-0 4, Cam Mason 0 0-0 2, Lucas Peterson 1 0-0 0, TOTALS 15 6-12 74

SCORE BY QUARTERS:

CURWENSVILLE 2 15 13 5 35

PHILIPSBURG-OSCEOLA 17 27 16 14 74

THREE-POINTERS: CURWENSVILLE – 2 Terry 2 PHILIPSBURG-OSCEOLA – 2 Harpster 1, DeSimone 1