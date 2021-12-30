HARRISBURG, Pa. – The Pennsylvania Department of Health on Tuesday provided a weekly COVID-19 update as of Monday, Dec. 27. “The Department of Health continues making COVID-19 testing accessible, available, and adaptable for Pennsylvanians at thousands of locations including testing centers, hospitals, health systems, private healthcare providers, pharmacies and schools,” Acting Secretary of Health Keara Klinepeter said. In addition, the […]

Read the full story here: https://www.explorejeffersonpa.com/department-of-health-provides-weekly-covid-19-update/