CLEARFIELD – A suspected Clearfield drug dealer who was recently arrested by the Pennsylvania Office of Attorney General was scheduled for court on Wednesday.

Larry R. Rubly Jr., 49, has been charged by the state OAG with three felony counts of manufacture, delivery or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver.

He’s also been charged with intentional possession of a controlled substance (three counts) and use/possession of drug paraphernalia, all misdemeanors. Bail is set at $250,000 monetary.

Rubly had all charges held to the Clearfield County Court of Common Pleas for further disposition following a preliminary hearing Wednesday during centralized court.

Rubly has a history of drug-related convictions in both Pennsylvania and Ohio, according to the affidavit of probable cause filed with the office of Magisterial District Judge Mike Morris.

As part of an ongoing drug investigation, a search warrant was obtained Sept. 28 and executed the following day at Rubly’s Clearfield residence in the 200-block of Brown Street.

The search yielded 10 pieces of wax paper with suspected marijuana wax and 10 ounces of suspected methamphetamine, which was packaged in multiple-gram to multiple-ounce quantities.

There were several plastic containers and baggies containing approximately one-and-a-half pounds of marijuana, which was also packaged in multiple-gram to ounce quantities, police said.

There were two grams of suspected heroin; 12 unknown tablets; unfilled stamp bags; plastic baggies; and multiple digital scales with suspected meth residue.

In addition to indicia of residency, authorities located a Motorola cellular phone, multiple meth smoking devices as well as $7,141 in U.S. Currency.

A search of the serial numbers on the currency identified $250 in official state OAG funds from prior controlled purchases of drugs from Rubly’s residence, according to the affidavit.