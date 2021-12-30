PATTON-The heartbreak from Tuesday’s loss against Williamsburg was still fresh on the minds of the Clearfield Bison cagers once Wednesday rolled around. The two-point defeat in overtime was painful for players, coaches, and fans alike, but hopes remained high. As part of the Cambria Heights Holiday Tournament, it was an opportunity to place third for the Bison, playing against the Glendale Vikings in the afternoon consolation game.

This game had a much different feel, and it was the Bison defense making a strong stand. A night removed from the first loss on the year, the Bison got back in the win column thanks to strong defense and timely baskets in a 56-20 lop-sided contest.

Clearfield’s defense made a major statement right from the start, as Glendale could not find any footing on the hardwood. A week after the Vikings pushed Curwensville into double-overtime, they were flat in every sense. Clearfield’s defense shut out the Vikings in the opening stanza, while putting up 19 points themselves on the opposite end of the court. That momentum continued well into the second quarter, as Clearfield doubled-up Glendale, 18-9, to have a commanding lead heading into the the halftime break.

With such a commanding lead, the second-half clock would be running constantly, but the Bison would not yield, only giving up 11 more points in the half.

Ryan Gearhart paced the Bison with a game-high 18 points, while Cole Miller, coming off a career-high 46 against Williamsburg, would add another 13. Miller added in an additional eight rebounds along with five assists. Gearhart chipped in another four boards.

Glendale only saw four players put up points, with Logan Cree having a team-high eight points. Both Landon McGarvey and Conner Potutschnig accounted for five each.

Clearfield (7-1) is finished with the 2021 portion of it’s schedule, as they will return to the court in the new year beginning Monday, January 3, when they travel to Tyrone for a Mountain League showdown with the Golden Eagles. Varsity tip-off is slated for approximately 7:30 p.m.

SCORE BY QUARTER

Clearfield 19 18 8 11 – 56

Glendale 0 9 5 6 – 20

Clearfield – 56

Ryan Gearhart 7 1-3 18, Cole Miller 5 1-2 13, Isakk Way 3 2-2 8, Andon Greslick 3 0-0 8, Luke Pallo 2 0-0 4, Nate Natoli 0 1-2 1, Nick Collins 2 0-0 4, Caleb Wilt 0 0-0 0, Kai Lynch 0 0-0 0, Braylen Way 0 0-0 0, Adam Miller 0 0-0 0, Cole Bloom 0 0-0 0, Kam Kashner 0 0-0 0. TOTALS 22 5-9 56.

Glendale – 20

Justin Jasper 0 0-2 0, Landon Smeal 1 0-0 2, Conner Potutschnig 2 0-0 5, Landon McGarvey 2 0-0 5, Tanner Holes 0 0-0 0, Logan Cree 3 2-2 8, Jacob Lukehart 0 0-0 0. TOTALS 8 2-4 20.