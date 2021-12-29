State police at Clearfield are seeking a male suspect in connection with the armed robbery of a Kylertown gas station on Dec. 26.

At 9:39 p.m., investigators say an adult male entered the store and aimed a gun at two employees. He allegedly ordered them to open the cash register, then removed $3,200 from the drawer.

Video surveillance footage was obtained of the suspect who was wearing a black Wantgo ski jacket and blue rubber gloves.

He was also wearing black pants, black should and sunglasses with yellow lenses.

The suspect fled the area traveling east on Rolling Stone Road in a dark gray Honda Civic believed to be between the years 2016-2022.

Anyone with information on this incident or the suspect should contact PSP Clearfield at 814-857-3800.

(Provided Photo).