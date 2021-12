Shirley Louise Challingsworth, age 85, of Dr’s Lane, Penfield, PA, died at home on December 27, 2021, after a lengthy illness. A daughter of the late Alfred and Veronica (Fox) Johnson, she was born on April 5, 1936 in DuBois, PA. On June 15, 1968 she married James E. Challingsworth, Jr., who predeceased her on February 25, 2014. Besides her […]

