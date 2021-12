George A. Sonnie, 57, Sykesville, passed away Monday, December 27, 2021. He was a son of Frank & Barbara (Rafferty) Sonnie who both survive in Sykesville. He married the love of his life Robyn (King) Sonnie on August 6, 1983. She also survives in Sykesville. He was a 1983 graduate of DAHS. He was part owner of Sunrise Drilling Supply, […]

