BIG RUN, Pa. (EYT) – A Big Run man reportedly led police on a high-speed chase and died after his vehicle crashed into a local dealership on Monday night.

According to Punxsutawney-based State Police, the accident happened around 10:45 p.m. on Monday, December 27, on East Main Street, in Big Run Borough, Jefferson County.

Police say Punxsutawney Borough Police attempted a traffic stop on a 2011 Dodge Caliber operated by 53-year-old Robert Michael George, of Big Run, for several moving violations.

George fled at a high rate of speed on State Route 119 from Punxsutawney to Big Run, according to police.

As the vehicle attempted to make a left-hand turn on Main Street in Big Run, it failed to maintain its lane and crashed into the Best Kawasaki dealership.

George was later pronounced dead by Clearfield County Coroner Kim Shaffer-Snyder.

The Big Run Fire Department and Jefferson County EMS assisted at the scene.

An investigation is ongoing.