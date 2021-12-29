CLEARFIELD – The Clearfield County Commissioners held a very brief meeting Tuesday.
The commissioners:
- approved a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with Community Connections for the Early Intervention Program, which handles the reporting of any suspected child abuse between Community Connections and Clearfield County Children & Youth Services.
- approved a purchase of service agreement with Parkside Psychological Associates LLC for July 1, 2021 through June 30, 2022 fiscal year. Parkside provides counseling and therapy services for CYS.
- approved a one-year staffing agreement with Teresa Ditty to provide nursing services at the Clearfield County Jail, pending signing by Ditty and final approval by the warden and solicitor. Ditty will work as an independent contractor and provide services on an “as-needed basis” as determined by the warden and jail personnel.
- approved the personnel report, which consisted of one new hire.
- approved the minutes of the Dec. 21 board meeting as presented by the chief clerk.
- approved the bills as presented by the Controller’s office.
- announced the board’s reorganizational meeting will be held Tuesday, Jan. 4, at 10 a.m., in the commissioners’ conference room.