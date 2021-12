Christine L. Gilligan, age 65 of Brockway, PA died Monday, December 27, 2021 at Penn Highlands DuBois Hospital. Born on February 23, 1956 in DuBois, PA, she was the daughter of the late Chris and Arveda (Clouser) Johnson. On March 27, 1981 she married Samuel L. Gilligan, Sr. He survives. Christine had worked as the manager at the Terrace Hotel […]

Read the full story here: https://www.explorejeffersonpa.com/christine-l-gilligan/