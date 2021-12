Teresa Marie (Meterko) Schleef, 50, of Delancey, passed away peacefully on Christmas Eve, December 24, 2021, at Connemaugh Hospital. She was born in DuBois on May 4, 1971, a daughter of Adda Louise (Biggie) Meterko and the late John Andrew “Simon” Meterko. Her mother survives and resides in Delancey. Teresa was a 1989 Graduate of Punxsutawney Area High School. Following […]

Read the full story here: https://www.explorejeffersonpa.com/teresa-marie-meterko-schleef/