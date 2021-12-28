ELDRED TWP., Pa (EYT) – A 31-year-old man is facing felony charges after he reportedly crashed an ATV and left the scene of the accident with an injured child. According to court documents, Marienville-based State Police on December 9 filed the following charges against 31-year-old Jeremy Robert Miller, of South Connellsville, Pa.: – Endangering Welfare of Children – Parent/Guardian/Other Commits […]

