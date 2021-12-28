CLEARFIELD/WEEDVILLE – Novey Recycling surprised customers at its Clearfield and Weedville recycling yards Christmas Eve.

Customers were given a free T-shirt with their transaction, as well as between the hours of 11 a.m. and 5 p.m., they had a chance to get paid a higher price for scrap metal.

They picked a number between one and 10 that also corresponded with a pre-determined price increase. Customers had a chance at a $.01 to $.10 per pound increase for non-ferrous material and a $5 to $50 per ton increase for ferrous material.

“It was exciting,” expressed Helen Boal, office manager, comparing customers’ faces to those most-often seen on Christmas morning.

“Our customers support our business all year long, and being open, we hear stories of why they recycle on Christmas Eve from needing money for last-minute shopping … or to pick up groceries for their holiday meal.

“The best story this year was a gentleman who planned to donate his money to help purchase inclusive playground equipment for the Irvin Park project in Curwensville.” Inclusive playground equipment is specifically designed for children with disabilities.

Any interested donors can make a check payable to Curwensville Borough. In the memo, please write “inclusive playground” and mail to Curwensville Borough, 900 Susquehanna Ave., Curwensville, PA 16833.

Mike Boal, Novey Recycling operations manager, said the scrap yard – like many other area employers – has been short-handed thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The T-shirt became one more way to advertise: we are hiring,” he said. “Both recycling centers are looking for help … and most people who are seeking employment don’t think of us.

“Having T-shirts made with a help wanted ad and giving them to our customers Christmas Eve was a way of not only saying thank you for your support, but a way to reach potential applicants, as well.”