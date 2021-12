Marion E. Hannawell, age 74 of DuBois, PA died Saturday, December 25, 2021 at Christ the King Manor. Born on January 18, 1947 in DuBois, PA, she was the daughter of the late Mac and Clara (Ruffner) Brubaker. She married Everett Hannawell, Jr. He preceded her in death on June 16, 1996. Marion retired in 2010, after 48 years of […]

