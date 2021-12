Larry J. Wingard, 74, of Punxsutawney, died Sunday, December 26, 2021, at Punxsutawney Area Hospital. He was born March 16, 1947, in Brookville, a son of the late Hazel L. (Johnson) and Frank D. Wingard. On September 24, 1988, he married Roberta H. (Kohl) Wingard, who survives. Larry was a 1966 graduate of the Punxsutawney High School. He was a […]

Read the full story here: https://www.explorejeffersonpa.com/larry-j-wingard/