Clearfield Borough
- Christmas Eve, police responded to a report of a suspicious red sleigh pulled by reindeer. The sleigh was on top of a Clearfield Borough residence and being operated by a male dressed in a red suit.
- Police and emergency personnel responded to a report of a young child experiencing breathing difficulties at a Spruce Street residence. Police and EMS arrived on-scene and EMS transported the child to the hospital.
- While on patrol, police located a suspicious vehicle in the area of Daisy Street. Officers made contact with the vehicle and found multiple occupants to hold active warrants.
- Police received a report of gun shots fired in the area of South Fifth Street. Upon investigation, officers discovered bullet holes in a nearby structure. Police learned the identity of the male and he was taken into custody.
- Police are investigating a report of an alleged burglary that occurred on Williams Street.
Curwensville Borough
- Police received a report of burglary on Meadow Street. During the incident, someone allegedly removed a large amount of cash from the victim’s residence and it was discovered when they returned home. Anyone with information is asked to contact police.
- Police assisted several motorists with vehicle lockouts.
- Police received several calls about online and telephone fraud. Residents are reminded to refrain from providing their personal information to unknown persons.
- Police conducted a traffic stop along Bloomington Avenue and discovered the driver had active warrants. They were taken into custody and put in county jail.