JEFFERSON CO., Pa. (EYT) – Punxsutawney-based State Police are investigating an incident of corruption of minors in Bell Township, Jefferson County.

According to Trooper Smolko, police were notified on December 26 at 4:50 p.m. that a known individual was in possession of a video of a minor performing sexual acts and that the video was posted on social media.

The victim is listed as a 15-year-old female from Punxsutawney.

No further details are available at this time. The investigation is ongoing.