Disorderly conduct in Brookville

The Brookville Borough Police Department report an incident of disorderly conduct at the Verizon Wireless on Allegheny Boulevard on December 22 at 4:25 p.m.

According to police reports, a 62-year-old male, exposed his buttocks to an employee at the store after becoming disgruntled over an issue with his phone bill.

The man’s name was not released.

DUI in Brookville

Brookville Borough police report an incident of DUI at the intersection of West Main Street and Madison Avenue.

According to police reports, 12 minutes after midnight on December 20, police stopped a 57-year-old man for non-working tail lights and discovered he was intoxicated.

The man was also found to have a suspended license.

Charges were subsequently filed against the man.

Drug possession in Eldred Township

Marienville-based State Police report an incident of drug possession in Eldred Township on December 27 at 3:41 p.m.

According to police reports, PSP Marienville responded to a victim’s address at 7563 Route 36 for a report the victim’s wife was “bringing a gun” to the property.

Upon arrival, troopers spoke to the victim briefly before intercepting the other party.

Police discovered drug paraphernalia and a small amount of marijuana at the scene.

Charges are pending through Magisterial Court District 54-3-03.