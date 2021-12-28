CLEARFIELD COUNTY – The Clearfield County Public Library has announced its bookmobile schedule for the month of January.

Jan. 3 , La Jose Hotel, 11 a.m. – 4 p.m.

, La Jose Hotel, 11 a.m. – 4 p.m. Jan. 4 , Glendale Valley Spirit & Truth Church, Irvona, 10 a.m. – 1 p.m.

, Glendale Valley Spirit & Truth Church, Irvona, 10 a.m. – 1 p.m. Jan. 4 , Coffee N Bananas, Madera, 2 p.m. – 4 p.m.

, Coffee N Bananas, Madera, 2 p.m. – 4 p.m. Jan. 5 , Coalport Veterans of Foreign Wars, 11 a.m. – 4 p.m.

, Coalport Veterans of Foreign Wars, 11 a.m. – 4 p.m. Jan. 10 , Blackwood Auctions, Luthersburg, 11 a.m. – 1 p.m., 2 p.m. – 4 p.m.

, Blackwood Auctions, Luthersburg, 11 a.m. – 1 p.m., 2 p.m. – 4 p.m. Jan. 11 , The Rock Church, West Decatur, 11 a.m. – 1 p.m., 2 p.m. – 4 p.m.

, The Rock Church, West Decatur, 11 a.m. – 1 p.m., 2 p.m. – 4 p.m. Jan. 12 , Penfield Grange Hall, 11 a.m. – 1 p.m., 2 p.m. – 4 p.m.

, Penfield Grange Hall, 11 a.m. – 1 p.m., 2 p.m. – 4 p.m. Jan. 13 , Frenchville VFW, 2 p.m. – 4 p.m.

, Frenchville VFW, 2 p.m. – 4 p.m. Jan. 17 , Mt. View Market Place, Kylertown, 11 a.m. – 4 p.m.

, Mt. View Market Place, Kylertown, 11 a.m. – 4 p.m. Jan. 18 , Mahaffey Fire Hall, 11 a.m. – 4 p.m.

, Mahaffey Fire Hall, 11 a.m. – 4 p.m. Jan. 19 , Mint Condition, Grampian, 11 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.

, Mint Condition, Grampian, 11 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. Jan. 24 , La Jose Hotel, 11 a.m. – 4 p.m.

, La Jose Hotel, 11 a.m. – 4 p.m. Jan. 25, Glendale Valley Spirit & Truth Church, Irvona, 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Glendale Valley Spirit & Truth Church, Irvona, 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. Jan. 26 , Coalport VFW, 11 a.m. – 4 p.m.

, Coalport VFW, 11 a.m. – 4 p.m. Jan. 28, Coffee N Bananas, Madera, 2 p.m. – 4:30 p.m.