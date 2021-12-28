CLEARFIELD COUNTY – The Clearfield County Public Library has announced its bookmobile schedule for the month of January.
- Jan. 3, La Jose Hotel, 11 a.m. – 4 p.m.
- Jan. 4, Glendale Valley Spirit & Truth Church, Irvona, 10 a.m. – 1 p.m.
- Jan. 4, Coffee N Bananas, Madera, 2 p.m. – 4 p.m.
- Jan. 5, Coalport Veterans of Foreign Wars, 11 a.m. – 4 p.m.
- Jan. 10, Blackwood Auctions, Luthersburg, 11 a.m. – 1 p.m., 2 p.m. – 4 p.m.
- Jan. 11, The Rock Church, West Decatur, 11 a.m. – 1 p.m., 2 p.m. – 4 p.m.
- Jan. 12, Penfield Grange Hall, 11 a.m. – 1 p.m., 2 p.m. – 4 p.m.
- Jan. 13, Frenchville VFW, 2 p.m. – 4 p.m.
- Jan. 17, Mt. View Market Place, Kylertown, 11 a.m. – 4 p.m.
- Jan. 18, Mahaffey Fire Hall, 11 a.m. – 4 p.m.
- Jan. 19, Mint Condition, Grampian, 11 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.
- Jan. 24, La Jose Hotel, 11 a.m. – 4 p.m.
- Jan. 25, Glendale Valley Spirit & Truth Church, Irvona, 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.
- Jan. 26, Coalport VFW, 11 a.m. – 4 p.m.
- Jan. 28, Coffee N Bananas, Madera, 2 p.m. – 4:30 p.m.