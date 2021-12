Steven “Steve” Bradley Yates, 61, of Rockton, PA, passed away during the evening hours of Saturday, December 25, 2021, while a patient at Penn Highlands DuBois Hospital. Steve was born on June 17, 1960, to the late James Arnold and Anna Linda (Geer) Yates in Brookville, PA. He graduated from Vo-Tech in Reynoldsville, PA, with the class of 1978. Steven […]

