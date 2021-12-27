KYLERTOWN – State police at Clearfield are seeking a male suspect in connection with the armed robbery of a Kylertown gas station on Dec. 26.

At 9:39 p.m., investigators say an adult male entered the store and aimed a gun at two employees. He allegedly ordered them to open the cash register, then removed $3,200 from the drawer.

The suspect is described as being 5 feet, 9 inches tall and approximately 200 pounds. He was also wearing a heavy, black jacket; sunglasses; a black ski mask; and purple latex gloves.

He reportedly used a black, semi-automatic pistol in the incident, and investigators believe he was operating a black sedan. Anyone with information is urged to call state police at 814-857-3800.