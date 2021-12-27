The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) lifted all speed limit and right-lane-only commercial vehicle restrictions in place on interstates in the region at 1 p.m.

I-80 westbound between exit 147/Snow Shoe in Centre County and exit 133/Kylertown in Clearfield County, which was closed due to multiple crashes, also reopened.

Due to the winter storm impacting the region, speed limits were reduced at 9:40 a.m. on I-80 in Clearfield, Centre and Clinton counties as well as the entire length of I-99. PennDOT is continuing to treat roadways in the area and will continue until roads are clear.

Motorists can check conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles, including color-coded winter conditions on 2,900 miles, by visiting www.511PA.com.

511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

