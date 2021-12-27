Due to the severity of winter conditions, PennDOT is temporarily reducing the speed limit on Interstates 80 and 99 in the northcentral region. Commercial vehicles are restricted to the right lane only.

PennDOT is urging motorists to avoid unnecessary travel but those who must head out will see speeds reduced to 45 mph on the following highways:

Interstate 80 in Clearfield, Centre and Clinton counties.

Interstate 99 in Centre County, Blair and Bedford counties.

Additionally, Interstate 80 westbound in Clearfield County is currently closed between exit 147/Snow Shoe and exit 133/Kylertown due to multiple motor vehicle crashes. PennDOT will issue updates as warranted.

Traffic from I-80 westbound is being diverted onto the red detour. It will follow Route 144 to Route 53 before reconnecting with I-80 at the Kylertown interchange.

Although PennDOT crews have been treating roadways, the department’s primary goal is to keep roads passable, not completely free of ice and snow. PennDOT will continue to treat roadways throughout the storm until precipitation stops and roads are clear.

While PennDOT recommends not traveling during winter storms, motorists can check conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles, including color-coded winter conditions on 2,900 miles, by visiting www.511PA.com.

511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts.

The department also asks motorists to allow plenty of space when driving near plow trucks. Also, for their own safety and the safety of plow operators, motorists should never attempt to pass a truck while it is plowing or spreading winter materials.

PennDOT reminds motorists to pack an emergency kit for their vehicles. A basic kit should include non-perishable food, water, blanket, small shovel and warm clothes.

When preparing an emergency kit, motorists should take into account special needs of passengers such as baby food, pet supplies or medications and pack accordingly.

More information about how to prepare for any type of emergency, including free downloadable checklists of items to keep in your home, car, and at work, and specific information for people with access and functional needs or pets, is available on the Ready PA webpage.

For more winter driving tips and information on how PennDOT treats winter storms, visit www.PennDOT.gov/winter.