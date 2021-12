Nancy L. Bennett, 72 of Big Run, passed away on December 23, 2021 at Penn Highlands DuBois. She was born April 7, 1949, to Francis and Laura (Hickok) Truance in Mahaffey. She was an active attendee of the Mount Carmel Church, where she played the organ every Sunday. Nancy worked numerous jobs, she drove truck, a flagger on a road […]

Read the full story here: https://www.explorejeffersonpa.com/nancy-l-bennett/