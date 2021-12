Linda Lou Means, 88, of Punxsutawney, died Saturday, December 25, 2021, at Mahoning Riverside Manor. She was born August 12, 1933, in Punxsutawney, a daughter of the late Fred R. and Lula E. (Pearce) Means. She worked for Jordan Furniture, Anderson Co., and Fred R. Means Company, their family-owned business. She volunteered in the kitchen for Perry Township Fire Company […]

