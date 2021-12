REYNOLDSVILLE – The Jeff Tech December Student of the Month is Hunter Graham.

Hunter is a ninth-grade student in the Computer Technology Shop. His home school is the Brockway Area School District.

Hunter volunteers at the Gateway Humane Society. His hobbies include baking, cleaning and in his spare time, spending time outdoors.

He is the son of Paula Graham of Reynoldsville and his future plans are to pursue a career in the computer coding field.