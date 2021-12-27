PENFIELD – A full schedule of programs is planned for the month of January at the Parker Dam State Park.

Saturday, Jan. 1

First Day Hike:

10 a.m. – parking area near CCC Museum/spillway

Start the year off right by getting outdoors and taking a hike on the first day of the year. The planned route will traverse parts of the Beaver Dam and Tornado Alley Trails. Please wear appropriate footwear for trails that may have a spot or two of mud or ice, depending on recent weather. This has become an annual tradition at many state parks—come join the tradition.

Saturday, Jan. 8

Warm in Winter:

10 a.m. – Environmental Education Classroom

Wildlife are able to survive some pretty harsh conditions through the winter. We will explore a variety of adaptations that they use to survive and how they might be similar to the ways that we try to stay warm.

Winter Rec Primer:

1 p.m. – Environmental Education Classroom

Snowshoeing, cross-country skiing, ice skating, hiking, wildlife watching—all good excuses to go outside in winter. Learn about these winter activities, any equipment you may need, and how to be comfortable and safe while enjoying winter.

Saturday, Jan. 15

The Ice Trade:

10 a.m. – Environmental Education Classroom

Ice was once a very valuable commodity. It was harvested, sold, and delivered. Without it, keeping food for any length of time was difficult and dangerous. Learn more about the ice trade and the tools used to harvest it.

Ice Fishing Basics:

1 p.m. – Beach House

Learn the basics of safety, equipment, and techniques for fishing on the ice. If there is enough ice, we’ll go out onto the lake. If 16 or older, please have your 2022 license if you would like to fish.

Saturday, Jan. 22

Bear-ly Born:

10 a.m. – Environmental Education Classroom

It is the time of year that PA black bears are born. Learn about what is going on inside those bear dens right now, as well as how black bears survive in Penn’s Woods.

Snowshoeing Basics:

1 p.m. – Pavilion 4

The park will provide snowshoes to borrow. Hopefully, Mother Nature will provide snow. Learn the history of snowshoes, how they work, and how to enjoy winter with them. We will then head outside to try them.

Saturday and Sunday, Jan. 29 and 30

Clearfield YMCA’sAnnual WinterFest:

Beach House, Day-use Area, Lake

Saturday typically includes the 5K Run, Ice Fishing Basics, Learn to Skate, and Snowshoeing. Sunday gears up with Ice Harvesting, Snow Box Derby, Frozen Salami Sling, Winter Birding, Almost Naked Mile Run, and the Polar Bear Swim. The YMCA will have food and drinks available from the Beach House each day. Many activities are snow and ice dependent. Times and events may change; please check with the YMCA or Park Office for a schedule of events as the festival nears.

You can keep up on what is happening at the park by liking “Parker Dam State Park” on Facebook; and, you can find more information about state park programs and special events by logging on to the Bureau of State Parks website at www.visitPAparks.com, and clicking on “Events Calendar”.