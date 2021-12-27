State police at Clearfield
- State police reported a DUI occurred Nov. 21 on Baneyville and Goshen roads in Goshen Township. During a traffic stop, a 50-year-old Clearfield woman was allegedly found to be under the influence of alcohol. Charges will be filed through the district court.
- State police received a report of a theft Dec. 1 on Chesterfield Road in Bigler Township. During the incident, someone allegedly removed a stereo, as well as an amplifier and subwoofers from the victim’s property. Anyone with information is asked to contact state police at 814-857-3800.
- State police received a report Dec. 14 of a motor vehicle theft that occurred on Cemetery Road in Ferguson Township. According to state police, a 2012 Yamaha dirt bike was removed sometime within the last month. The bike is blue and white in color with red and yellow graphics. Anyone with information is asked to contact state police at 814-857-3800.
- State police received a report of disorderly conduct Dec. 19 on Hill Street in Chester Hill Borough. According to state police, two people were involved in a domestic dispute but refused to cooperate with the investigation. They were cited through the district court, as they reportedly disrupted neighbors during the early-morning hours and caused a public inconvenience.
- State police received a report of a Protection from Abuse order violation Dec. 12 on Lingle Street in Osceola Borough. As a result, charges have been filed against a 43-year-old Osceola Mills man.
- State police received a report of harassment Dec. 16 on Lingle Street in Osceola Borough. During the incident, a 24-year-old Osceola Mills man allegedly “put his hands” on the victim and threatened to harm her. He fled the scene afterwards but was found nearby, state police say; at this time, he refused to cooperate with the investigation and was cited for the incident through the district court.
- State police received a report of criminal mischief that occurred sometime Dec. 13-15 on Rustic Road in Pike Township. During the incident, someone allegedly wrote 666 with a star on the front of the victim’s mailbox. Anyone with information is asked to contact state police at 814-857-3800.
- State police received a report of harassment by communication that occurred Nov. 23-24 on Rankin Road in Woodward Township. According to state police, the victim said she was contacted by phone over 300 times in one day by a 21-year-old Smithmill man. He was subsequently cited for the incident through the district court.
- State police received a report of a trespassing incident Dec. 24 on Triangle Lane in Cooper Township. During the incident, a 31-year-old Drifting man allegedly arrived at the victim’s residence after being advised he wasn’t welcome there. He wouldn’t leave immediately but did flee prior to state police arrival on-scene. Charges were filed through the district court.
- State police received a report of terroristic threats Dec. 22 on Walnut Street in Curwensville Borough. Upon investigation, it was found a Clearfield couple allegedly engaged in a physical altercation and the appropriate charges were filed through the district court.
- State police received a report of harassment Dec. 22 on Walnut Street in Curwensville Borough. During a domestic incident, a known male allegedly pushed a female and the appropriate charges were filed through the district court.
- State police received a report of a theft that occurred Dec. 16-19 on McAteer Street in Woodward Township. During the incident, someone allegedly took the victim’s black Mongoose bicycle. Anyone with information is asked to contact state police at 814-857-3800.
State police at DuBois
- State police reported a DUI occurred Dec. 24 on Carson Hill Road in Brady Township, Clearfield County. According to state police, a vehicle traveled off the roadway and impacted a mailbox. The driver, a 51-year-old DuBois man, left the scene but was found shortly after and allegedly showed signs of impairment. He was subsequently placed under arrest for suspicion of DUI.
State police at Ridgway
- State police conducted a traffic stop that resulted in a drug seizure Dec. 15 on Gardner Hill Road in Fox Township, Elk County. During the stop, troopers had probable cause to impound and obtain a search warrant for the suspects’ vehicle. This resulted in the seizure of 10 bricks of suspected heroin and the arrests of Jason Mildrew, 51, of Clearfield and Autumn Sidelinger, 37, of Weedville.
Lawrence Township
- Police received a report of a burglary/theft Dec. 18 at the Mount Zion Storage Units. During the incident, someone allegedly broke into multiple storage units overnight and took a bicycle as well as other miscellaneous items. Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 814-765-1647.