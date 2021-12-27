RIDGWAY – Marisa Gonzalez, public arts program manager of Elk County Council on the Arts (ECCOTA), has announced that the application period is now open for Entry to Program Stream.

This is a new general operating support grant opportunity for small arts organizations and non-arts organizations or units of government with a history of at least one year of providing consistent arts programming or arts services in Pennsylvania and average annual revenue less than $200,000.

The application period also is open for Program Stream, an existing funding opportunity. Entry to Program Stream and Program Stream grants may be used for operations, programs or projects.

Entry to Program Stream is designed to be a pathway to attaining long-term general operating support. Grantees will typically remain in the program for one to three years before being recommended for Program Stream.

Grant amounts for Entry to Program Stream are estimated to be a maximum of $2,000, while Program Stream grant amounts are estimated to be a maximum of $3,000.

The Elk County Council on the Arts is a sales gallery located in beautiful downtown Ridgway. It offers a wide variety of affordable items from 50-plus local artisans.

These items include one-of-a-kind jewelry, pottery, photography, mixed media, painting, wood-turning and much more.

ECCOTA is a Pennsylvania Council on the Arts partner whose mission is to strengthen the cultural, educational, and economic vitality of Pennsylvania’s communities through the arts.

They promote equitable access for all Pennsylvanians to participate fully in a creative life and in the diverse forms of arts and culture in the commonwealth.

Both Entry to Program Stream and Program Stream are funded by the Pennsylvania Council on the Arts (PCA), a state agency under the Office of the Governor, and administered regionally by the Pennsylvania Partners in the Arts (PPA), PCA’s statewide network of re-granting partners.

Interested organizations should apply through their respective PPA partner organization. The ECCOTA serves as the PCA’s PPA partner organization for Elk, McKean, Potter, Forest and Cameron counties.

Additional details on how to apply can be found https://www.eccota.com/entry-to-program-stream. Applications to both Entry to Program Stream and Program Stream are due Feb. 15, 2022.