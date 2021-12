Elizabeth “Betty” Bigar, Age 92 of DuBois, PA died Thursday, December 23, 2021 at Penn Highlands DuBois Hospital. Born on December 10, 1929 in DuBois, PA, she was the daughter of the late Matthew & Agnes (Rebich) Matusick. She was married to Joseph Bigar, Sr. He preceded her in death. She was a member of St. Catherine of Siena Roman […]

