CLEARFIELD – Clearfield Area Junior-Senior High School is proud to announce the Students of the Month for November of 2021.
Teachers and guidance counselors select students on a basis of performance in class, participation, helpfulness, attendance and academic achievement.
Students of the Month for November are as follows:
- Seventh Grade: Ezra Sheets, David Magnuson, Leah Radaker and Serenity Taylor.
- Eighth Grade: Evette Maines, Landyn Lanager, Brenna McBride, and Molly Maines.
- Ninth Grade:? Chris Maines, Zachary Walk, Brooklynne Skiver and Brooke Brown.
- 10th Grade: Ethan Evilsizor, Eli Fox, Chelsea Radaker and Trenadi Bloom.
- 11th Grade: Andon Greslick, Owen Zelenski, McKenna Lanager and Beth Struble.
- 12th Grade: Nathan Hand, Ben Leighow, Lauren Ressler and Kierra Shaw.