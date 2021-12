Ann Uberti, age 98, of DuBois Nursing Home and formerly of Force, PA, passed away, December 24, 2021. A daughter of the late Charles and Anne (Sloan) Mowrey, she was born on April 1, 1923 in Soldier, PA. In 1940 she married Angelo “Geege” Uberti, who predeceased her in 1995. Ann had lived in the same house in Force all […]

