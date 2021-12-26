CLEARFIELD – Charles Records attended the Clearfield County Career and Technology Center (CCCTC) during the 2019-20 school year in the Electrical Occupations program.

Charles said he has been interested in the electrical field since he was 10 years old and his original goal was, upon graduating high school, to become a residential electrician.

He knew he was not the type to sit in a classroom all day listening to a lecture, so he believed the CCCTC would give him the opportunity to learn hands-on.

Charles said, “It was being able to better understand the theories and operation by seeing everything come together during the hands-on application of the material.”

He explained that if you cannot see yourself sitting in an office and you like to work with your hands, attending the CCCTC is the best choice to lead to a job you are passionate about.

After graduation, Charles attended the U.S. Army and will retire in 2022. He is planning on attending the Builder Institute Training program in Killeen, Texas, where he will continue his passion in the electrical field.

Charles is only one example of how CCCTC graduates use their education to strengthen the industry in their field of study.

To learn more about Electrical Occupations program at CCCTC, call Holly Ryan at 814-768-4603 or visit www.ccctc.edu.