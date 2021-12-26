CLEARFIELD – Students in the Health Occupations Program at the Clearfield County Career and Technology Center (CCCTC) recently heard from Robyn Womer, certified dementia practitioner and life stories director from Colonial Courtyard, about Alzheimer’s Disease and Dementia.

Womer explained that caring for a confused or disoriented individual can be frustrating and often frightening, but it’s important for students to understand that continued assessment of the individual’s abilities and problems is needed to design a health care program that will allow the individual to function within the level of his or her ability.

Students are currently studying Geriatric Care. To learn more about the opportunities for high school students in the Health Occupations program at CCCTC, visit at www.ccct.cedu.