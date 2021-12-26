CLEARFIELD – The Clearfield County Commissioners addressed various items of business at Tuesday’s board meeting.
The commissioners:
- approved a Homeland Security Grant totaling $274,000 at the request of Scott Mignot, emergency services director. The funds will be used by the Northwest/Central Emergency Response Group, which Clearfield County is a part of, for annual trainings, exercises and equipment maintenance.
- approved Resolution 2021-9 certifying the local match for the Area Transportation Authority (ATA).
- approved a service agreement with Forensic Pathology Associates.
- approved an addendum to a lease agreement with the Clearfield Municipal Authority (CMA).
- authorized payment to WalMart in the amount of $20,810.56 pursuant to a Dec. 6, 2019 order of court.
- announced the board’s reorganizational meeting will be held Jan. 4 at 10 a.m. in the board’s conference room.
- approved one new hire, two employee transfers and six employee separations/retirements.
- approved the bills as presented by the Controller’s office.
- approved the minutes of the Nov. 23 board meeting as presented by the chief clerk.