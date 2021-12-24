JOHNSTOWN – Sen. Wayne Langerholc, Jr. (R-35), chairman of the Senate Transportation Committee, announced Thursday that Lawrence Township, Clearfield County, will receive $299,117 to upgrade the traffic signal on Route 879 from the Automated Red Light Enforcement (ARLE) program.

“This investment will improve the flow of traffic in Lawrence Township, which was one of 22 municipalities awarded funding from the highly-competitive grant program,” said Langerholc.

“Municipalities are responsible for managing traffic signal systems to safely move people and goods across the Commonwealth.

“These statewide investments are critical to support our municipalities and upgrade the operational efficiency of traffic signals to improve safety, enhance mobility and reduce congestion.”

Created in 2010, the ARLE program aims to improve safety at signalized intersections by providing automated enforcement at locations where data shows red-light running has been an issue.

Grant funding statewide is supplied by fines from red light violations at 32 intersections in Philadelphia. This announcement brings the total dollars awarded through the ARLE funding program to $112.7 million, funding 501 transportation enhancement projects since its inception.