CLEARFIELD – Joseph B. Bower Jr., chief executive officer of CNB Bank, recently announced the promotion of Carla Higgins to senior vice president/client experience.

As SVP/Client Experience, Higgins oversees and facilitates bank-wide strategic initiatives based on client and employee feedback.

Additionally, Higgins will be responsible for Recruitment and Talent Acquisition, hiring best in class team members to help deliver a differentiating experience for the bank’s clients.

“In addition to her early accomplishments to include the establishment of service standards; client survey and customer service center monitoring; and Smart Station initiation, adoption and agent development, Carla has taken a leadership role and has become an advocate for all things related to client experience,” Bower said.

He went on to say, “Carla’s high level of commitment to the organization, continued focus on high standards and experiences for our clients, makes her the ideal candidate for this role and we look forward to her continued influence.”

Higgins joined ERIEBANK, a division of CNB Bank, as a community office assistant manager in July of 2006 and has since held positions as community office manager, AVP/regional administrator and AVP/commercial lender in Erie, Pa., prior to accepting the position of AVP/quality assurance manager for all CNB Bank divisions in September of 2017. She was promoted to VP/quality assurance in June of 2018.

Raised in Erie, Higgins is a graduate of Mercyhurst Preparatory School and earned her Bachelor’s degree in business administration with a focus in marketing from Edinboro University, and her M.B.A from Gannon University.

She is also a 2017 graduate of CNB Financial Corp.’s Leadership Institute. She volunteers her time serving the community on the Board of Directors as Vice Chair for VisitErie, Board of Trustees Secretary for Mercyhurst Preparatory School and a School of Business Advisor for Edinboro University.