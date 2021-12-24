Clearfield Borough
- Police assisted emergency personnel with a patient who had fallen at a South Second Street facility. The patient was transported to the hospital.
- Police responded to a report of a disorderly patient at the hospital. Police arrived and deescalated the incident.
- Police responded to a single-vehicle accident on Gulich Avenue. According to police, the driver attempted to steer around a cat and veered off the roadway. The vehicle was towed from the scene, and the driver was transported to the hospital with minor injuries.
- Police arrested a male at a local shopping center for trespassing. Reportedly, the male was previously advised by police to stay off the property due to an issue with harassment.
- Police conducted a traffic stop, which resulted in the driver being found to have multiple warrants. The male was able to satisfy the warrants on-scene.
- Police responded to a report of an intoxicated male being disorderly inside his parent’s residence. Due to his level of intoxication, the male was transported to the hospital. While at the hospital, the male was reportedly disruptive and combative towards medical staff and officers. Charges are to be filed on the male.
- Police received a report of an unknown male being captured on security camera while on the front porch of a residence. The incident took place during early-morning hours, and the investigation is ongoing at this time.
- Police received a report of a bank deposit being stolen from a local business. The investigation is ongoing at this time.
- Police were dispatched to the area of Nichols and West Front streets for a report of an inoperable traffic control light. Police and fire crews assisted with traffic control.
- Police were requested to conduct a welfare check of a male who was reportedly threatening self-harm. Police searched the male’s residence with negative results. Officers are continuing to search for the male.
- Police served a felony warrant on a wanted female at a South Second Street business. The female was allegedly found to have multiple items of controlled substances and paraphernalia on her person.