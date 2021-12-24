GRAMPIAN – The Grampian Lions Club has announced its Christmas Lighting Contest winners for 2021.
The lighting contest judging was held Thursday, Dec. 16. Prizes were gift certificates for the Grampian One Stop.
Due to COVID-19 concerns, contests for 2020 and 2021 were judged by unbiased family and friends. In previous years, it was done by the Curwensville Lions Club.
The club would like to thank residents who participated in the spirit of Christmas, and to make their neighborhood a festive place during the holiday season.
Greenwood Township Winners
- First place, John and Kim Belford
- Second place, Bill and Kim Shepler
- Third place, Mark and Peggy Barrett
Penn Township
- First place, Bo and Janessa Young
- Second place, Dick and Mona Wood
- Third place, Joe and Bonnie McCracken
Bloom Township
- First place, Brooks Carr
- Second place, Diane McNaul
- Third place, Jason Kristi Heffner
Grampian Borough
- First place, Mike and Mary Ann Rafferty
- Second place, Joe and Michelle Bennett
- Third place, Josh and Aubrey Palmer