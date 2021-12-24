GRAMPIAN – The Grampian Lions Club has announced its Christmas Lighting Contest winners for 2021.

The lighting contest judging was held Thursday, Dec. 16. Prizes were gift certificates for the Grampian One Stop.

Due to COVID-19 concerns, contests for 2020 and 2021 were judged by unbiased family and friends. In previous years, it was done by the Curwensville Lions Club.

The club would like to thank residents who participated in the spirit of Christmas, and to make their neighborhood a festive place during the holiday season.

Greenwood Township Winners

First place, John and Kim Belford

Second place, Bill and Kim Shepler

Third place, Mark and Peggy Barrett

Penn Township

First place, Bo and Janessa Young

Second place, Dick and Mona Wood

Third place, Joe and Bonnie McCracken

Bloom Township

First place, Brooks Carr

Second place, Diane McNaul

Third place, Jason Kristi Heffner

Grampian Borough