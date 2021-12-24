CLEARFIELD – A Cherry Tree man pleaded guilty Monday for his relationship with an underage girl.

Police say sexual videos of the victim and Cody Lee Schmoke, 28, were discovered on the girl’s cell phone and provided to police.

When the victim was interviewed in April of 2018, she stated that the two were in a consensual sexual relationship and had sex two or three times.

In his interview with investigators, Schmoke admitted to having sex with her six times and taking both photos and videos.

Prior to sentencing, Schmoke was evaluated by a member of the sexual assessment board and determined not to be a sexually-violent predator.

He pleaded guilty to felony corruption of minors and was sentenced by Judge Paul Cherry to six months to one year in jail, followed by two years consecutive probation.

Schmoke was ordered to complete sex offender counseling and must register with law enforcement under Megan’s Law.