PUNXSUTAWNEY — The Clearfield Bison wrestling team raised their season record to 4-0 with a 57-9 thrashing of the host Punxsutawney Chucks on Thursday night.

The Bison picked up five pins, four of them of the first period variety, a tech fall, a major decision, and added three forfeits. The Chucks managed a fall and a regular decision. There was no match at 120.

The match started at 145 where senior Luke Freeland (6-2 overall) scored a 10-0 major decision shutout over Brett Dean. Luke had a takedown in each period and a three-point nearfall in the second to dominate his match.

The Chucks cut the lead to 4-3 after Brady Smith decisioned sophomore Will Domico 12-5 at 152. Domico (6-4) scored the last three points of the match, averting a major by a single point.

Senior Karson Kline (4-3) racked up 11 nearfall points in two periods of action at 160 as he tech falled Joel Mehalic 16-0 to give the visitors a 9-3 cushion.

Four consecutive first period falls from 172 through 285 put the match out of reach. Earning falls were senior Mark McGonigal (8-1) at 172, sophomore Carter Chamberlain (5-2) at 189, and seniors Hayden Kovalick (8-1) at 215 and Oliver Billotte (4-0) at 285.

The score was 33-3 as the match turned the corner and went back to the light weights.

Freshman Xavier Lutz (2-0) earned his second forfeit of the week at 106 and junior Evan Davis (5-3) was awarded a forfeit at 113 as well.

After no match at 120, the Chucks cut into the 45-3 Bison lead with a first period pin of their own by Dysen Gould over Adam Rougeux (1-4) at 126.

Freshman Brady Collins (8-1) received a forfeit at 132 and senior Nolan Barr (6-2) set the final at 57-9 with his second period fall over David Kunselman at 138.

The undefeated Bison will next hit the mat on Tuesday January 4 when the host undefeated Bald Eagle Area in a key Mountain League match up.