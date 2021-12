Anthony L. “Tony” Hockman, 62, of Shippenville, passed away unexpectedly Wednesday evening, December 22, 2021 at the UPMC Hamot Hospital in Erie following a brief illness. He was born on November 18, 1959 in Oil City; son of the late Lee and Sarah Baughman Hockman. Tony was a 1978 graduate of Keystone High School. He married the love of his […]

