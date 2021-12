Michael E. Weary, age 54 of DuBois, PA died Sunday, December 19, 2021 at Penn Highlands DuBois Hospital as the result of injuries sustained in an automobile accident. Born on August 5, 1967 in Summit, NJ, he was the son of the late David Lee Weary and Dorothy (Van Wert) McGee. His mother survives and lives in DuBois. Mike had […]

Read the full story here: https://www.explorejeffersonpa.com/michael-e-weary/