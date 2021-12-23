JEFFERSON CO., Pa. (EYT) – A Jefferson County man was sentenced to up to 280 years in prison on Tuesday on 169 counts of sexual abuse related to the assault of a 12-year-old girl. According to a release from Jefferson County District Attorney Jeff Burkett, 45-year-old Enos Hershberger, of Punxsutawney (Henderson Township), was declared a Sexually Violent Predator under Pennsylvania’s […]

Read the full story here: https://www.explorejeffersonpa.com/jefferson-county-man-sentenced-up-to-280-years-in-prison-for-sexual-abuse-of-juvenile/